Rafael Benitez Puts Jonjo Shelvey Up for Sale to Fund Move for Fulham Captain Tom Cairney

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a move for highly-rated Fulham captain Tom Cairney, and could make an approach before the end of the month.

Cairney has been subject to interest from several Premier League clubs this month, and Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is reportedly a long-term admirer of the midfielder.

According to the The Northern Echo, if Newcastle makes a move for Cairney they will sell Jonjo Shelvey to gather funds for the Fulham man. 

Newcastle have limited money to spend in this window, and with  West Brom also reportedly keen to make a move, Benitez will have to act fast to get his man.

Shelvey has been a regular in the Newcastle side who were promoted from the Championship last year under Benitez' guidance. Two red cards this campaign and disciplinary issues, however, have seen Shelvey fall out of favour with the Champions League winning boss.

Cairney, 26, has made 96 appearances for Fulham and scored 21 times in a young team which gained a lot of plaudits for their efforts last season, which saw them reach a play-off semi-final. 

While Jonjo Shelvey's future as a Newcastle player certainly looks in the balance, Cairney would no doubt be a welcomed addition to St.James' Park. Newcastle however, will have to fend off stiff opposition from their Premier League rivals, as well as Fulham's resolve to get his signature. 

