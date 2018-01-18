Reports Claim Jose Mourinho Has Advised Real Madrid's President to Appoint Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has purportedly recommended Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez, as a replacement for Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman is under increasing pressure at the Bernabeu, after Madrid's progressively worsening form has seen them fall 19 points behind rivals Barcelona in the league, and reports have claimed Real's hierarchy will dismiss the 45 year old at the end of the season.

In light of this, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Perez has reportedly spoken to his former employee Mourinho in regards to a replacement, with the 54-year-old offering up Pochettino as Madrid's best option.

The former Madrid manager has previously lauded the Spurs manager for the job he has done in north London, with the Argentinian nurturing an inexperienced team to second in the Premier League last year, four places above Mourinho's United side.

While such news will no doubt be a cause for concern for Tottenham's supporters, and indeed players, Pochettino's contract extension signed last year will provide some comfort.

The 45-year-old tactician (three months senior to Madrid's current manager) is signed up with Spurs until 2021, providing the Tottenham hierarchy with the upper hand, if any negotiations were to take place.

However, the Argentinian was admittedly coy when speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero last week, declaring: "I’m happy where I am just now.

"Football will take me where I want to go. Jorge Griffa, who is like a father to me, once told me to not think too much, enjoy the present, be professional and responsible, and football will take you where you want."