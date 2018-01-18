Sky Sports Reporter Claims Liverpool Will Make Big Move in the Summer for Monaco Winger Thomas Lemar

Speculation remains rampant surrounding the future of France and Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Monaco since the summer, with Arsenal and Liverpool being the leading clubs battling sign the Frenchman.

Arsenal failed to sign Lemar with a £92m on transfer deadline day last summer, and reports claim that the Gunners have made a £60m for the winger again this month. Meanwhile, Liverpool have remained keen on Lemar and it has even been suggested that the Reds would be the club of choice for the player himself.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that Liverpool are still in pursuit of Lemar, and plan to make their big move for the Monaco star next summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Solhekol says the manager Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will make a big offer for Lemar at the end of the season.

"Liverpool are probably going to sign Thomas Lemar for big money in the summer," said Solkekol (via the Sport Review).

Liverpool are yet to sign a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who moved for big money to Barcelona earlier this month. According to Solhekol, the Reds will wait until the end of the current season to finally move for their long-term target.

Leonardo Jardim Concedes Monaco 'Can't Say No' in 'Crazy' Window as Liverpool & Arsenal Chase Lemar https://t.co/WHIBCnOqZm — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) January 11, 2018

Lemar has battled with injury this season, and his been forced to miss over a month of action due to a shoulder problem. The Frenchman still has three goals and four assists for Monaco in all competitions this season, and seems to be continuing to impress other clubs across Europe.