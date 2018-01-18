Stoke Confirm Loan Signing of Talented Augsburg & Greece Full-Back Kostas Stafylidis

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Stoke City have completed the capture of Augsburg defender Kostas Stafylidis on a six-month loan deal.

The Potters took to their official website to relay the news to their fanbase on Thursday, with the 24-year-old set to play for the Premier League side until the end of the current campaign.

Stafylidis becomes new Stoke boss Paul Lambert's first signing since he took over from the sacked Mark Hughes, and joins Moritz Bauer in heading to Staffordshire during the January transfer window.

Speaking about Stafylidis' arrival, Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes explained why his team had opted to pursue a move for the left-back in the winter window.

He said: “Having played in Germany himself, Paul Lambert is a keen observer of the Bundesliga and I know he has been impressed by what he has seen of Kostas in action for Augsburg.

“We have moved quickly to add to our defensive resources by bringing him to the Club and we’re delighted to have secured his services until the end of the season.”

Stafylidis, a 21-times capped Greece international, started life at PAOK in his homeland before enjoying stints at Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham and current parent club Augsburg before he traded Bundesliga football for England's top flight.

Stafylidis could make his Stoke bow in Saturday's Premier League home clash with Huddersfield Town or, if Eric Pieters is preferred to start, should feature against Watford 11 days later.

