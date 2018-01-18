VIDEO: Man City Stars 'Face the Hurricane' as Part of a Series of Challenges Against Saracens

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Some of Manchester City's stars took time out from dominating the Premier League to participate in a fun test of shooting accuracy with betting company Betsafe.

City stars have been taking on players of the Saracens rugby team at random drills, and the latest episode features South American contingent Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi, Danilo and Fernandinho trying to pick out the top corner whilst being put off by a wind machine.

Overseen by former club goalkeeper Shay Given, the quartet were challenged to 'overcome the odds' by hitting as many targets as possible whilst being battered by varying degrees of wind speed - the 'hurricane'.

The players were broken in gently to the task, as they were asked to pick out the target without the effects of any wind at all - but only full-back Danilo was successful.

Given then turned up the machine to 20mph posing a slightly harder challenge and only Otamendi managed to hit it.

The third stage saw Given crank things up significantly - along with those all-important odds - by setting the machine at 80mph. The force was so great that it actually blew Danilo over, but Fernandinho stepped up impressively to hit the target.

Interestingly, the club's leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero, so clinical in front of goal over the years, was the only man to fail to hit the target. Here's hoping Pep Guardiola can overlook the Argentine's dismal showing and keeps faith with him for the next game against Newcastle.

