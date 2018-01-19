Alexis Sanchez Forced to Train With Arsenal Reserves as Manchester United Move Edges Closer

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has been forced to train with the reserves ahead of his protracted move to Manchester United, according to reports.
The Arsenal man has already apparently already agreed a four year contract with Manchester United ahead of a proposed swap deal involving midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
According to The Times Sanchez arrived for training on Thursday, and instead of taking part with the first team as usual, the attacker took part in a session with the youth team at London Colony.
Both Arsenal and Manchester United are in negotiations in regards to the deal being completed, and the report claims that Arsenal are demanding between £8-12m as part of the swap deal. Earlier in the week, Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger admitted that it was "likely" that a deal could be struck between the two clubs, allowing Sanchez to join the Manchester club, and paving the way for Mkhitaryan to join the Gunners.
Looking at data since their arrival in the Premier League, Alexis Sanchez scores with more regularity, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan delivers assists at a quicker rate.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 18, 2018
A closer look at how they compare: https://t.co/iOfmTHstc8 pic.twitter.com/uVvx40XRYK
Sanchez was Arsenal's top scorer last season, scoring 30 goals, and his exit could have a negative affect on the London club, However, Wenger hopes that the signing of Mkhitaryan will lessen the blow:
“It will not be one-way traffic,” he said. “It will be other-way traffic as well, so that makes the whole thing a bit smoother, maybe, a bit less disappointing. We lose a player, yes, but we could gain another.”
Mkhitaryan has started 11 games in the Premier League so far this season, scoring just one goal. Wenger was previously interested in signing the Armenian before he joined United from Dortmund in 2016.
Unlike his counterpart, Mkhitaryan was pictured training with the Manchester United first team on Thursday ahead of their game at Burnley on Saturday.