Amanda Staveley Told (Again) to Make £300m Bid (Again) in Order to Persuade Owners to Sell Newcastle

Amanda Staveley will have to return with a bid of £300m in order to convince current Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley that she is serious about buying the club.

According to reports, a bid of £300m is what it would take in order to temp Ashley into selling the Premier League club after appearing to walk away from negotiations earlier this week.

However, sources close to the English businessman have suggested he does not expect Staveley to match his valuations of the club, as reported by the Telegraph.

Despite earlier reports suggesting Staveley and her PCP Capital Partners company were close to completing a takeover of the Magpies, the Ashley camp now do not expect any progress to be made on the takeover until March at the earliest.

Reports suggest that Staveley has already made offers of upwards of £250m throughout the drawn out sale of the club however, each of these offer contained clauses preventing Ashley from being paid the entire sum up front.

After much haggling and negotiating, Ashley has indicated that he will now only sell Newcastle if he is offered a one-time lump sum payment of £300m, more than doubling the £135m he paid for the club in 2007.





However, with Newcastle struggling to stay afloat in the Premier League, their relegation fight could potentially put the kibosh on a potential deal, with the club set to lose £100m in revenue if they are relegated to the Championship.

Currently, the only way Ashley could be persuaded to acquiesce and sell up at Newcastle is if Staveley returns with an improved bid of £300m, which would inevitably bring an end to the drawn out negotiations regarding the ownership of Newcastle United