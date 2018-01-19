Chelsea Consider Double Swoop for Roma Stars as Agent Confirms Talks Over Potential Deal

Chelsea look set to continue their pursuit of a new target man with a shock move for Roma striker Edin Dzeko, according to various reports, while his Roma teammate Emerson Palmieri is also on the club's radar.

It is believed the Blues have turned their attention to Dzeko after learning that their number one target, West Ham striker Andy Carroll, could be ruled out for up to four months with an ankle injury. The Blues were even linked with a move for near 37-year-old Peter Crouch on Thursday night.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Chelsea hierarchy are now considering a €50m double swoop for Dzeko and Palmieri; who is a left back by trade.





The 31-year old Dzeko would be ineligible for Chelsea's UEFA Champions League campaign however, having scored twice against the Blues during the 3-3 group stage draw between the two sides.





It is believed that Roma would prefer to keep hold of Dzeko during this transfer window, but may be tempted by the inclusion of misfit striker Michy Batshuayi in any offer. The Belgian striker has struggled to impress since arriving at Stamford Bridge, with Sevilla and West Ham among a number of teams rumoured to be interested in taking him on loan.

Dzeko meanwhile has plenty of Premier League experience, having spent five successful seasons at Manchester City, winning two league titles in the process.

He scored 50 goals in 130 Premier League games for the Citizens, famously levelling the scores in 2012 against Queen Park Rangers before Sergio Aguero's dramatic winner crowned City champions. He joined Roma for a fee of €15m in the summer of 2015.

Palmieri's agent, meanwhile, has confirmed that the Blues are in talks over a potential deal for the 23-year-old - and that the player would love to play in the Premier League.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Speaking to Calciomercato, via Goal, he said: "There's nothing certain yet. We are in a phase of discussion and evaluation.





"Chelsea are a concrete possibility, absolutely. Now the two clubs are talking, so we will see if they reach a positive conclusion. I have no planned trips to Italy, at least for the moment, as we are waiting for developments.

"Obviously, Emerson would love to play in the Premier League and it would be a dream to work with Conte, as he is among the best coaches in the world."

Fernando Llorente has also been linked with a move to west London in recent days, whilst goal shy Christian Benteke is also rumoured to be on Chelsea's shopping list. Palmieri has replaced Alex Sandro as Chelsea's primary target at left back, as the club look for competition for Marcos Alonso.