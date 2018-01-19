Crystal Palace Hope to Tie Influential Midfielder Yohan Cabaye Down to New Deal

Crystal Palace want French midfielder Yohan Cabaye to sign a new deal at the club.

The French midfielder has less than six months left on his current contract, meaning that he is currently free to talk to overseas clubs about a pre-contract arrangement, and will be able to leave to any club in the summer for nothing. However, the Daily Mail report that the Eagles are ready to tie him down to a new deal.

Cabaye joined Crystal Palace in 2015 for a then club record fee of £10m from French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and has been a regular fixture in the middle of the park for the London club.

The former Newcastle star has started 19 games in the Premier League so far this season, and has impressed boss Roy Hodgson since he took the reigns at Selhurst Park. He has been playing in a more creative midfield role under the ex-England manager.

Palace have enjoyed an upturn in form under Hodgson, having only lost one of their last 12 games, and have managed to claw themselves away from the dreaded bottom three. They now will be looking to increase the gap between themselves and the drop zone by picking up points against Arsenal, West Ham and Newcastle in the coming weeks.

(You may also be interested in - Palace Loanee Loftus-Cheek Set for Long Spell on the Sidelines With 'Severe' Ankle Injury)

The report suggests that Crystal Palace will offer 32-year-old Cabaye a new one-year deal with the option of an additional year, and are keen to get the deal signed in order to ward off any interest from other clubs.

Eagles boss Hodgson admitted last month that he would like to keep Cabaye at Selhurst Park for the foreseeable future.

Hope the Cabaye rumours are true, top class player and leads the others in work rate and determination, also in the refs ear constantly #cpfc — georgieCPFC (@Georgie185) January 19, 2018

"If you say to me would I like Yohan Cabaye to keep working here with me, then of course the answer is 'yes'." He told Sky Sports. "I'm a big admirer of his and he's doing a fantastic job."