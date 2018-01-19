Dave Stays: Man Utd Star David de Gea Describes Club as 'Very Special' as New Contract Talks Begin

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has refused to address recent rumours about negotiations over a new contract in the middle of a busy period, but has described the club as 'very special' in a boost to fans fearing yet another approach from Real Madrid.





Real's interest in De Gea waned for the first time last summer after it became clear that he would not ask to leave Old Trafford and speculation linking the Spanish goalkeeper with a return to his home city has since been minimal.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"I don't think it's the time to start talking about the future, it's not the time to be talking contracts," De Gea commented in an interview with Sky Sports.

"We have lots of games between now and the end of the season and the first thing we need to think about is Burnley this weekend. It's all about getting your head down, focusing, working hard, competing in training, keeping fit and picking up points."

De Gea last signed a new deal shortly after a proposed move to Real fell through in 2015. That contract runs until the end of next season, with the option of a further 12 months. It means that club and player have plenty of time to thrash out a new one.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

And given the way 27-year-old De Gea talks about the club, he'll surely be happy to extend.

"Just being part of this club is special in itself. Being a player and a part of this club is special, so when you get to wear the shirt, you go to away games, that's something you are always proud of and is very special," he explained.

"Being part of such a great club like Manchester United fills you with emotion and you gradually realise how much the club means to the fans and the people who work here. They really live for the game, so that does become part of you and you can only appreciate that having spent time here."