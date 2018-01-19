Former Eagles Manager Touts Liverpool as 'Great' Destination for Crystal Palace Star

Former Crystal Palace boss Frank De Boer has increased speculation on the future of Wilfred Zaha, saying he would flourish at Liverpool.

In a recent interview with FourFourTwo, De Boer said: ''He can play for a much bigger club than Crystal Palace, that's for sure, I'm 100 per cent convinced. Liverpool would be a great club for him but I'm going to see what he does in the future.''

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

This is a move that would inevitably strike fear among Palace fans, with Zaha central to their turnaround in form under Roy Hodgson in recent months. When asked about the potential of a January move, De Boer added: ''He shouldn’t leave now because he has to play every game, every week, that's important for him right now.''

This will provide some welcome relief for Eagles fans, who have seen an upturn in results since De Boer left the club and Zaha returned from injury.

After missing almost two months at the start of the season, Zaha came straight back into the side, and has been crucial in taking Palace from rock bottom to 12th in the table.

Most Successful Take-Ons This Season



🇧🇪Hazard (82)

🇨🇮Zaha (70)

🇫🇷Masuaku (60)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Townsend (60)

🇵🇪Carrillo (52)

🇪🇬Salah (52)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Loftus-Cheek (48) — EPL Stat Man (@EPLStatman) January 7, 2018

With the second most take-ons in the Premier League, as well as four goals and an assist since his return, interest for the Ivorian is inevitable. When the comments made by the Dutchman were put to Hodgson, he told the press: ''That doesn't bother me at all. It would surprise me if anybody was asked about Wilf Zaha; if they don't say about him what I would say about him: I think he's an excellent player.''