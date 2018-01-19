Former Eagles Manager Touts Liverpool as 'Great' Destination for Crystal Palace Star

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Former Crystal Palace boss Frank De Boer has increased speculation on the future of Wilfred Zaha, saying he would flourish at Liverpool. 

In a recent interview with FourFourTwo, De Boer said: ''He can play for a much bigger club than Crystal Palace, that's for sure, I'm 100 per cent convinced. Liverpool would be a great club for him but I'm going to see what he does in the future.''

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

This is a move that would inevitably strike fear among Palace fans, with Zaha central to their turnaround in form under Roy Hodgson in recent months. When asked about the potential of a January move, De Boer added: ''He shouldn’t leave now because he has to play every game, every week, that's important for him right now.''

This will provide some welcome relief for Eagles fans, who have seen an upturn in results since De Boer left the club and Zaha returned from injury. 

After missing almost two months at the start of the season, Zaha came straight back into the side, and has been crucial in taking Palace from rock bottom to 12th in the table.

With the second most take-ons in the Premier League, as well as four goals and an assist since his return, interest for the Ivorian is inevitable. When the comments made by the Dutchman were put to Hodgson, he told the press''That doesn't bother me at all. It would surprise me if anybody was asked about Wilf Zaha; if they don't say about him what I would say about him: I think he's an excellent player.''

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters