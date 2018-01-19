Granit Xhaka Heaps Praise on Incoming and Outgoing Arsenal Teammates Ahead of Swap Deal

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Arsenal's midfield man Granit Xhaka has spoken out about outgoing Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, praising his mentality and will to win.

With Sanchez's switch to Manchester United likely to happen before the end of the week, Swiss midfielder Xhaka has come out to heap praise on the Chilean attacker ahead of his impending move. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

When asked about Sanchez's future, Xhaka told Sky Sports: "To be honest, I don't know really what's true and what isn't.


"We're humans as well and we read things like you do. Alexis is an important player for us, he's got class which he shows every week, and I will be happy if he stays.

"If he stays or goes? I don't know what's going to happen. At training, he's always an example for many people because he always wants to win no matter what we are doing - a big game or a small game. I think that's something that characterises him."

Michael Steele/GettyImages

With Sanchez on his way to Old Trafford it seems as though Xhaka will be welcoming a new teammate coming in the opposite direction, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to join the Gunners as part of the Sanchez deal.

"I only know him really from the Bundesliga and I've played against him a couple of times in the Premier League as well" said Xhaka.

"He's an excellent player, with lots of qualities, but I can't really say much more to it because I am not really sure what's true and what's really happening."

