Inter in Pole Position for Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge as January Exit Looks Increasingly Likely

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Internazionale are leading the chase to sign Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge this month, despite the player's first choice destination being La Liga outfit Sevilla. 

The 28-year-old has struggled to find a regular spot in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI since the German took charge in October 2015, with the frontman making just five starts in all competitions this season. 

It had been strongly suggested that the England international would be forced elsewhere in search of minutes on the pitch this month, with Spanish side Sevilla hotly tipped to be the attacker's preferred option. 

However, according to Goal journalist Melissa Reddy, despite Sturridge seeing Sevillistas Los Rojiblancos as his ideal destination, it is in fact Serie A giants Inter who are now leading the charge for his signature. 

The report claims that although there has been interest in the Liverpool man from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, it was simply an availability check, whereas Nerazzurri's is much more 'serious'. 

It is thought that La Beneamata have proposed an initial loan deal for the Manchester City youth academy graduate until the end of the season alongside a substantial fee, with stipulations in place to make the move a permanent one come the end of the campaign. 

While Sturridge still sees his move to Spain, which is being delayed due to Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi's potential switch, more preferable than one to Italy, the player has reportedly been impressed with Inter's determination to land his signature this month. 

It was suggested that Liverpool had initially been opposed to allowing the Englishman to leave on a temporary basis, however having not featured in Klopp's matchday squad since December 6, it is clear his future does not lie at Anfield. 

