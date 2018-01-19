Jurgen Klopp Comments on Potential January Arrivals & Sturridge's Liverpool Future

Jurgen Klopp has refused to close the door on potential Liverpool incomings during the rest of January, despite admitting he is happy with his current squad options.

The German was quoted by Sky Sports as he answered queries about the Reds doing any business in the winter window, given that they have £142m burning a hole in their pocket from Philippe Coutinho's sale.

Klopp, though, insisted that he would only dip his hand into his transfer kitty if a truly spectacular player became available.

He said: "If something jumps in my face, maybe we would think about it but we don't actively try to find new players that we don't know.

"I've said it before, we have to use the players that we have. That makes sense. We have really high-quality players, especially Adam Lallana.

"He is not the replacement for Philippe Coutinho, he is a completely different player but a fantastic player. He is back, that is good. Are we active? No."

One player linked a switch away before the January 31 deadline is Daniel Sturridge. The striking outcast has been touted as a potential Internazionale or Sevilla loanee, and Klopp explained his thoughts about the England international departing Anfield.

He continued: "If there are any rumours, I am not aware of them but it is not important. We will see what happens until January 31.

"We have a long and very decisive part of the season still to play. We need all of our players, we will see how it will be."

Liverpool are next in action against bottom side Swansea City, who were thrashed 5-0 by the Reds at Anfield only a month ago. Klopp, however, believes his charges are in for a tougher examination when they visit the Liberty Stadium on Monday evening.

He added: "It is a big challenge. We played against the top of the table and played a fantastic game. We played against Swansea a few weeks ago, not too long ago, when they had a caretaker-manager and I said after the game it was much more difficult than the result suggested.

"They are bottom of the table but they are in a good way since the new manager came in. They are improving, much better results, they are doing well. That is all we think about."