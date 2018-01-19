Juventus Insist Sporting Director Fabio Paratici Will Stay Despite Tottenham Interest

Juventus have no intention of allowing their sporting director Fabio Paratici to join Tottenham, despite interest from the north London club in acquiring his services.

CalcioMercato report that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been following Paratici's career for a while now, and has shown an interest in bringing the 45-year-old to the Premier League. But Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has made it clear that Paratici will not be leaving Turin anytime soon.

Tottenham's last sporting director was Franco Baldini, who left the club in 2015. However, recent issues in the transfer market may prompt Levy to appoint a new man for the role, even if Paratici is not available.

A sporting director can hold a number of different roles within a football club, but in the case of Paratici, his role is similar to that of a general manager in many American sports - in that he is mainly concerned with transfers.

Paratici has been responsible for many shrewd transfer dealings at Juventus. Dani Alves, Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi are just three players who have joined the Bianconeri in recent years, with Paratici pulling the strings in all three instances.





It may be that Tottenham are determined to get a sporting director in ahead of the possible summer sale of Harry Kane. Levy has given reassurances that none of Spurs best players will be sold this summer, but if a transfer is in the offing it would be in Tottenham's interests to get the best deal possible, and a sporting director would certainly help to facilitate that.

Tottenham are in league action this Sunday when they travel to Southampton. Juventus host Genoa in Serie A on Monday.