Liverpool Lead Chase for Charlton Athletic Prospect Ezri Konsa Ahead of Premier League Rivals

Liverpool are reported to be in pole position ahead of a number of other Premier League clubs in the race for Charlton Athletic defender Ezri Konsa

The 20-year-old has been a familiar figure in a Charlton side looking to seal promotion back to the Championship.

Konsa broke into the first-team last season and has attracted a number of suitors looking to take him away to a higher level.

James Chance/GettyImages

The versatile centre-back has made seventeen League One starts for the Addicks this campaign, missing just three games.

Kent Live claim Liverpool - who also signed Joe Gomez from Charlton in 2015 - are ahead of the curve in the race to acquire Konsa's signature, with a number of Premier League clubs holding interest.

Juergen Klopp's side have been linked recently with another defender in Emerson of AS Roma.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

One of those is Everton who were understood to once be favourites themselves, but have been overtaken by their Merseyside rivals.

The Reds are no stranger to Charlton defenders, having previously signed Gomez for around £3.5m and the Catford-born star is currently excelling at Anfield, playing mostly as a right-back.

Unpopular owner Roland Duchatelet is said to be eager to cash-in on Konsa as the club are facing serious financial problems, which could speed up the player's exit.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

Manager Karl Robinson has publicly voiced his discontent at the handling of Charlton and believes he needs a permanent transfer, rather than another loan signing.