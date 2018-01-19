Man Utd Tipped for Sensational Ronaldo Reunion as Real Megastar Eyes Bernabeu Exit

Manchester United have been linked with a sensational reunion with former superstar Cristiano Ronaldo - but the Real Madrid player won't come cheap.

Spanish newspaper AS has claimed that the Red Devils are favourites to prise the 33-year-old away from Spain's capital after he became disillusioned with life with Los Blancos.

United, though, would apparently have to stump up a mammoth £352m to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford - half of the fee going to Real and the other 50% going to Ronaldo himself.

The Portugal captain is said to have been left fuming over broken promises from club president Florentino Perez over a new contract offer that would take him in line with the wages Lionel Messi earns at Barcelona.

That promise was supposedly made last season ahead of Ronaldo helping Real scoop up a second successive Champions League crown, but talks over a contract extension have failed to materialise.

Ronaldo is now believed to want out of Santiago Bernabeu as he looks for one last big payday before he ends his professional career - and Real won't stand in his way as they look to offload him.

Zinedine Zidane's side harbour ambitions of selling Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale and using the proceeds from those transfers to bring in a new fearsome attacking trio to lead in a new Galactico era in Madrid.

Ronaldo's fee and vast salary alone would free up funds to do that, but whether United have the financial clout to be reunited with their former star is another matter.

Clubs in China are believed to be interested in luring the ex-Sporting CP starlet to the Far East, but United will allegedly rival them after they activated a return plan for Ronaldo.

It is unclear if they will be successful in their pursuit, or even if there's legs to this rumour, but don't expect it to go away any time soon.

Ronaldo has bagged 16 goals in 24 games so far this season, but only four have come in La Liga.

