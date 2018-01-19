Palace Loanee Loftus-Cheek Set for Long Spell on Sidelines With 'Severe' Ankle Injury

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's season could very well be over after Roy Hodgson revealed his ankle injury may rule him out for several months.

The Crystal Palace loanee hasn't played a minute's worth of action since December 28 due to the problem he sustained in the 3-2 loss to Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

The injury was only thought to be a minor one but, speaking to the BBC after Loftus-Cheek, Hodgson admitted that the problem was much more severe than first thought.

Indeed, the Eagles boss went on to state that the on-loan Chelsea midfielder could be set for a significant amount of time on the sidelines as a result of the issue.

He said: "The injury is more severe than we originally thought, or perhaps hoped, it would be. I would be very disappointed, surgery or no surgery, if he's not playing before the end of the season.

"We certainly want him to be and I would presume Chelsea would want him to be because they might like to have a player who's going to be selected for England in their squad but there's literally nothing we can do about it.

"The only way he can make himself available for Crystal Palace or England is to be fit and at the moment that isn't the case."

Loftus-Cheek was enjoying a season-long loan spell with Palace before tragedy struck - the centre midfielder appearing 17 times for the Croydon-based outfit in the first half of the campaign.

His form for Palace had led to speculation that the 21-year-old would book a place in Gareth Southgate's 23-man party for the World Cup in Russia this summer, but doubts have been cast on those chances due to his ankle problem.

Asked if he thought Loftus-Cheek would miss the opportunity to play for the Three Lions in June, Hodgson reserved judgement ahead of an official diagnosis on the injury.

He added: "I don't know. I don't want to go into that at the moment because we don't know how long it would take after surgery to get him fit again."