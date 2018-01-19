Pele, widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has been hospitalized for exhaustion in his native Brazil after the 77-year-old collapsed on Thursday, reports BBC Sport.

He was supposed to travel to London this week for an event held by the Football Writers Association, a trip that is now canceled.

The FWA said the three-time World Cup Winner has undergone a series of test which suggest the ailment is nothing more serious than severe exhaustion.

"He is on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery," the FWA said in a statement. "Thankfully there is no suggestion of anything more serious."

Pele has dealt with some health concerns recently, as he underwent a prostate operation in 2015 after suffering from kidney stones.

The former attacking midfielder was named FIFA's Player of the Century for 1900-2000 along with Diego Maradona. He scored 1,281 goalsover his 21-year career, including 77 goals in 91 appearances for Brazil.