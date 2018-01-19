Pele has undergone a series of tests, which suggest it's nothing more serious than exhaustion.
Pele, widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has been hospitalized for exhaustion in his native Brazil after the 77-year-old collapsed on Thursday, reports BBC Sport.
He was supposed to travel to London this week for an event held by the Football Writers Association, a trip that is now canceled.
The FWA said the three-time World Cup Winner has undergone a series of test which suggest the ailment is nothing more serious than severe exhaustion.
"He is on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery," the FWA said in a statement. "Thankfully there is no suggestion of anything more serious."
Pele has dealt with some health concerns recently, as he underwent a prostate operation in 2015 after suffering from kidney stones.
The former attacking midfielder was named FIFA's Player of the Century for 1900-2000 along with Diego Maradona. He scored 1,281 goalsover his 21-year career, including 77 goals in 91 appearances for Brazil.