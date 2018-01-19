Pele, 77, in Hospital for Exhaustion After Collapsing

Mauro Pimentel/Getty Images

Pele has undergone a series of tests, which suggest it's nothing more serious than exhaustion. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 19, 2018

Pele, widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has been hospitalized for exhaustion in his native Brazil after the 77-year-old collapsed on Thursday, reports BBC Sport

He was supposed to travel to London this week for an event held by the Football Writers Association, a trip that is now canceled.

The FWA said the three-time World Cup Winner has undergone a series of test which suggest the ailment is nothing more serious than severe exhaustion. 

"He is on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery," the FWA said in a statement. "Thankfully there is no suggestion of anything more serious."

Pele has dealt with some health concerns recently, as he underwent a prostate operation in 2015 after suffering from kidney stones.

The former attacking midfielder was named FIFA's Player of the Century for 1900-2000 along with Diego Maradona. He scored 1,281 goalsover his 21-year career, including 77 goals in 91 appearances for Brazil.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters