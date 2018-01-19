Summer Signing Federico Bernardeschi Reveals Just How Quickly He Agreed to Juventus Move

Juventus midfielder Federico Bernardeschi has revealed that he "said yes without blinking" when he heard that the club were interested in signing him.

The pacey winger has been used largely from the bench since making the €40m move from Juve's Serie A rivals Fiorentina during the summer, but has still found the net on four occasions in all competitions this season, including a second half winner at Cagliari in the final game before the mid-season break.

Discussing his move to Turin with Sky Sports, as quoted by Calciomercato, Bernardeschi said: "I’m speaking from my point of view, from a personal point of view. I never had any doubts.

"When I heard from them and they told me there was a desire on the part of Juve I said yes right away with no problems."

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

The 23-year-old, who has made 13 appearances for Italy, scoring once in a World Cup qualifying win over Lichtenstein, went onto say: "Everyone does things in their own way though, and everyone must make decisions for himself. I think the best decision for me, for my career and for my future was to come here."

Bernardeschi will be hoping to feature for Juventus when they resume their campaign for a seventh consecutive Italian title when they host Genoa on Monday night.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are currently one point behind leaders Napoli following the mid-season break in Italy.