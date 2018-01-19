Thibaut Courtois Set to Become Chelsea's Highest Paid Player in History With Huge New Deal

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set to become the club's best paid player of all time when he puts pen to paper on a new deal at Stamford Bridge, with the Belgian's reported agreement more than doubling his current wages and surpassing the 200k-per-week mark.

The 25-year-old has once again been linked with a move to Real Madrid this winter, with Los Blancos identifying currently custodian Keylor Navas as a position in which needs improvement.

Thibaut Courtois has kept 6 clean sheets in his last 7 games for Chelsea. 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/JezGcQCOB6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 15, 2018

This is not the first time La Liga giants' interest has been touted in the direction of the Blues shot stopper, and there were genuine fears that the proposed switch could indeed take place this month following Zinedine Zidane's side's current struggles in the Spanish top flight.

However, according to The Sun, any speculation is set to quashed as Chelsea are preparing to make Courtois the highest paid goalkeeper on the planet, as well as their best paid player in the club's history.

Thibaut Courtois has now kept 12 clean sheets in the Premier League this term, no goalkeeper has kept more! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7kMr8Ru6L8 — Talk Chelsea 🏆 (@talkchelsea) January 15, 2018

The new supposed £200k-per-week figure will see the Belgium international more than double his current wage packet in the west Londoners' hopes or warning off any potential interest.

Fellow countryman and Blues teammate Eden Hazard is another who has long been linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. However, if the Stamford Bridge chiefs are able to tie down their goalkeeper, they may well find it easier to do so with their attacker also.

This is due to Courtois' comments earlier in the month urging the 27-year-old to also commit his future to the club, while revealing their contract signing pact.