West Ham vs Bournemouth Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Key Battles and More

West Ham and Bournemouth will both be looking to continue their climb away from the Premier League relegation zone when they clash at the London Stadium on Saturday. Both sides are unbeaten in their last four matches, since the thrilling and controversial encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

Classic Encounter

Games between West Ham and Bournemouth often produce goals - the previous five Premier League meetings have seen 23 goals scored.

Their first meeting came at Upton Park in August 2015. Bournemouth had lost their first two matches since promotion to the Premier League, but found themselves 2-0 up at half-time in East London, with Callum Wilson scoring their first two goals in the top flight.

A penalty from Mark Noble and a goal from Cheikhou Kouyaté brought West Ham level early in the second half, but Bournemouth would not be denied as Marc Pugh put them back in front, before Wilson completed his hat trick. Modibo Maiga pulled one back for West Ham late on, however it proved to be too little too late as Bournemouth held on their first Premier League win.





Recent Form

West Ham have been upwardly mobile since David Moyes took over from Slaven Bilic in November; losing just one of their last eight matches.





Bournemouth's, on the otherhand, have also enjoyed a strong start to 2018, and are unbeaten since a controversial 3-3 draw with West Ham on Boxing Day.





The Cherries have only won once away from home in the league this season - against Newcastle United in November - but did come from behind twice to earn a draw in their previous away match against Brighton.

Key Battle





Marko Arnautović v Nathan Ake

All six of Mark Arnautovic's West Ham goals have come since David Moyes took over, including a brace in the meeting with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium earlier in the season. Nathan Ake was also on target that day, but his task at the weekend will be to stop West Ham's in form front men.





Prediction

Both sides will view this match as an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and those sides at the bottom of the table. West Ham have done well at the London Stadium since David Moyes arrived and should be too strong for Bournemouth this weekend.





Prediction: West Ham 3-1 Bournemouth