Bayern Make Late Push to Sign Emre Can as Battle for Liverpool Contract Rebel Heats Up

Bayern Munich have become late challengers to snap up Emre Can from under Juventus' noses, according to reports in Italy.

Tuttosport (h/t Daily Mail) has alleged that the Liverpool midfielder is now wanted by two fellow European giants despite reigniting contract talks over penning a new deal that would keep him at Anfield.

Bayern want to lure the 24-year-old back to the Bundesliga with the promise of a whopping salary packet and the chance to pretty much win trophies each season due to their dominance of German football.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Can had disputed claims that he had shook hands on a pre-contract agreement to move to Turin as his current Liverpool deal enters the last six months of its length - quotes that appear to have cooled Juve's interest in him.

And Bayern will look to strike whilst the iron is hot and attempt to persuade the Germany international that he would be better off at the Allianz Arena than on Merseyside.

Liverpool re-opened talks with Can and his agent after earlier discussions had broken down over Can's apparent desire to have a contract release clause fee inserted into any fresh terms he would sign.

Emre Can: "Of course I am talking with Liverpool. I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club. What can I say? My agent does the rest." — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 15, 2018

(You may also be interested in Liverpool Midfielder Vows to Focus on Reds Despite Juventus Rumours: 'I Will Give Everything')



The Reds were unwilling to entertain such a plea and so Can's camp walked away, but fresh hope has been handed to Jurgen Klopp's men in recent days after the ex-Bayer Leverkusen's comments about moving to Italy.

Bayern have, ironically, already snapped up Can's reported Liverpool replacement in the form of Schalke contract rebel Leon Goretzka, and seem poised to heap further misery on the Premier League side if they can scoop up Can too.

League leaders Manchester City are also thought to have expressed interest in prising Can away from up the M62, but they remain outside favourites to land the combative midfielder.

Liverpool are already set to bolster their midfield ranks this coming summer with the £48m arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, but Klopp will be hesitant to lose Can regardless of the Guinea international rocking up in L4.

