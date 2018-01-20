Chelsea Set to Be Without 6 First Team Stars for Brighton Trip as New Arrival Prepares to Make Debut

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could be another high-profile absentee from the club's squad to face Brighton on Saturday afternoon, after suffering an ankle injury ahead of the game in training this week.

The reigning champions are without both Alvaro Morata and Pedro because of suspension - both players were sent off in the midweek FA Cup win over Norwich City - while Cesc Fabregas, Gary Cahill and Danny Drinkwater are all struggling to be fit too.

New signing Ross Barkley, who joined from Everton earlier this month, is however expected to be included in the squad and could make his debut at the Amex Stadium - as reported by the Telegraph.


The news of the absences has come at a bad time for manager Antonio Conte, who is yet to see his team win a game in 90 minutes in 2018. Chelsea are sitting in fourth place at the moment following last weekend's draw with Leicester City, and it appears that fatigue is setting in for the Italian's already thin squad following a busy period of festive fixtures.


Chelsea are currently still in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup too, while the Champions League starts back again next month. The club have been attempting to add a number of new players to bolster the squad for the second half of the season in recent weeks - and could sign Roma pair Emerson Palmieri and Edin Dzeko - but Conte isn't confident of securing more new arrivals.

He said on Friday: “Confident'? Confident is a big word. We have to wait. I give my opinion to my club, but, as I said before, the final decision is for the club.


“I have to wait and see what happens in this transfer market. But I repeat: I'm very calm on this aspect, also because I enjoy working with my players in the right way, and I'm very happy with their commitment. I'm happy to work with these players.

“Then, if the club wants to help us, we're happy. Otherwise we'll continue in this way, continue to put all ourselves every day in trying to improve as a team and bring satisfaction to our fans.”

