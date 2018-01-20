Crystal Palace Launch £9.75m Bid for Inter Striker Eder in Search for New Forward

Crystal Palace have made a bid of £9.75m for Inter striker Eder, according to Calciomercato.com.

The Italy international is reportedly open to a January exit despite having only signed a new contract with the Nerazzurri in November.

Eder has been linked with a move to the Premier League on previous occasions, turning down Leicester in 2016 before the Foxes went on to win the title.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

But having scored just once in 17 appearances for Inter this season, it appears the 31-year-old could soon be on his way to England.

Eder, who has yet to start a game in Serie A this season, is reportedly seeking out a new challenge after two years in Milan.

The former Sampdoria man also found his opportunities limited last season, starting only 13 games, but has fallen significantly down the pecking order since the arrival of coach Luciano Spalletti.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Eder may not address Palace's goalscoring issues, although he has often played as a second striker and could be used to link up with target man Christian Benteke.

Inter, meanwhile, are hopeful of raising funds so as to bring in players during the January transfer window, with winger Joao Mario also linked with a move to West Ham.

The Italian giants are, according to the Guardian, interested in Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge, although may not be able to afford the required fee.