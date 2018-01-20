Dormtund Hierarchy Say There's No 'Concrete' Offer From Arsenal for Wantaway Aubameyang

The complicated and drawn out case of Arsenal transfer target Patrick Aubameyang continues to take turn after turn as both Borussia Dortmund manager, Peter Stoger, and director, Michael Zorc, insist the striker remains part of the club's future despite admitting his head has been anywhere but with the German outfit.

28-year-old Aubameyang has missed Dortmund's last two fixtures due to his lack of commitment, where he was even pictured playing indoor football with his friends during the club's 1-1 draw on Friday.

However, despite being tipped as Arsenal's replacement for Alexis Sanchez - who is nearing a move to Manchester United - Zorc revealed there has been no 'concrete' offer for the striker.

Zorc told Eurosport: "We continue to plan with Aubameyang for the future. Of course, we have some talks in the coming weeks, but at the moment there is a lot of hot air - there is nothing concrete to talk about.

"Aubameyang is not suspended. He was in training all week just as normal. But the decision ultimately by the coach was made because we feel that his thoughts are somewhere else and he won't be able to help us on the pitch today.

Mkhitaryan bagged 32 assists in one season just 2 years ago. Combine him with Özil, and we have 2 of the best creators in world football. Add Lacazette and Aubameyang in the equation and that attack is potent. 🔥 — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) January 18, 2018

"The decision today is for today's match only. He's obviously thinking about a transfer, but of course there is a way for him back into this team. But you need to be professional and work hard."

With a contract still in tact at Dortmund, Stoger insisted Aubameyang could yet play for Dortmund next week against Freiburg should his attitude take a turn for the better.

The Dortmund boss said, via the Metro: "Well generally it doesn’t bother me at all if Aubameyang right now is kicking it around somewhere else. That’s his decision. If he had been good the moment we had training, he would have played [Friday] today.

"But I didn’t have that impression of him in the last training before the match. I felt like he was busy with many things but not this important match. That’s why he wasn’t with us.

"If he is also playing football all the time next week and there are photos of him, then he will be in the squad against Freiburg."