Gary Lineker Offers Hilarious Response to Chelsea's Bizzare Andy Carroll & Peter Crouch Rumours

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker has comically ruled himself out of making a return to professional football, claiming that he is "too short" to offer Chelsea a different option in attack.

The 57-year-old, who also had spells with Barcelona and Tottenham during his playing career, joked that the Blues had tried to get in contact over a potential January move before saying that he wouldn't fit the 'target man' role that Antonio Conte appears to be chasing.

"Believe Chelsea have been trying to get in touch," Lineker said on Twitter, taking a subtle dig at Chelsea's unexpected pursuit of Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch. "Sorry, Antonio, you’re wasting your time. I’m too short."

Despite recent links suggesting that Carroll or Crouch could make a January move to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea now appear to be close to bringing former Manchester City striker Edin Džeko to west London.


Džeko, who could be joined at Chelsea by current Roma teammate Emerson Palmieri for a combined €50m, has been in outstanding form since first moving to the Stadio Olimpico in 2015.

The Bosnian international has scored 61 goals and claimed 25 assists for Roma, helping the Giallorossi to an impressive second place finish in the Serie A last season. 

Despite currently plying his trade in Italy, Džeko has already played at Stamford Bridge this season, scoring two goals for Roma in a frantic Champions League tie that finished 3-3. 

