A Gold-en Response! West Ham Co-Owner Offers Funny Reply to Troll's Nasty Twitter Comment

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Football fans can be a bit of a horrible breed at times, can't they?

With social media taking off in the last few years, any supporter can take to the likes of Twitter to throw insults at players, staff, owners and their own clubs over any minute detail or comment that they don't agree with.

West Ham co-owner David Gold is no exception, with plenty of Hammers fans fed up of his and David Sullivan's running of their club. Sometimes though, fans are the recipient of a truly hilarious response to negative comments they throw at those they claim to hate:

It's nice to see that Gold has a sense of humour, and didn't fly off the handle to give the troll the attention that he was so desperately craving.

Sometimes we can forget that people within the beautiful game are humans themselves, and it's worth taking a step back and thinking about what we say before acting.

Not everyone will respond in the way that Gold has here, and we hope that anyone who reads this article will think twice about posting hurtful comments on social media in the future.

