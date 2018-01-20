Jose Mourinho Hints at Long-Serving Midfielder's Retirement & Likely Move to Coaching Staff

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that club captain Michael Carrick is likely to retire at the end of the season and join up with the club's coaching staff.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, via Sky Sports, the Portuguese boss admitted that Carrick's lengthy spell on the sidelines this year has played a part in his decision, and that the 36-year-old was welcome to rejoin the club's backroom staff "whenever he wants".

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Carrick was diagnosed with an irregular heart rhythm recently after a series of tests last year. He has, however, undergone a procedure to correct the issue and at present is back in training, hopeful of a return to the first team. He's only featured once this season - in a League Cup win over Burton Albion - but could feature more in the second half of the campaign.

Speaking of Carrick's impending retirement and move to the coaching staff, Mourinho said: "When he wants, yes. [He's had] a few months without even training so now he is in his second week of training with the team.

"[He's a] very important player for us. I think the decision - to be [made] at the end of the season and not last week - is a good decision for the team and a good decision for him to finish playing football and not injured or with some problem.

"So we are all happy and in the end of the season I expect him to join, unless he changes his mind, but the club would be very happy for him to do that. I would be very happy also for him to do that."

Mourinho, who also confirmed United were on the brink of signing Alexis Sanchez, also sent a message on Friday stating that Luke Shaw had finally made the left back slot at Old Trafford his own.