Jose Mourinho Worried by How Valencia Are Utilising Loan Star Andreas Pereira

Jose Mourinho has revealed he has no plans to recall Andreas Pereira from his season-long loan spell at Valencia.

The Manchester United youngster is enjoying life in La Liga with the third-placed Spanish outfit, and some reports had claimed that the Red Devils would bring him back to Old Trafford in January.

However, Mourinho was quoted by the Manchester Evening News as he sought to downplay those rumours, and admitted that a supposed recall loan clause in Pereira's temporary contract would not be activated.

The Portuguese boss did, however, explain why he was a tad 'concerned' over the 22-year-old's current role in Valencia's starting lineup.

He said: "No, no. Pereira is happy. He's playing. My only little concern is that he's playing in a position that doesn't exist in Manchester United.

"They're playing in a total different system than us and he plays in a position that we don't have. We will need an update in relation to that.

"But the experience he's having, playing in a good competition, in a good club, in a difficult club because it's a club with big fanbase, with pressure around, I think is an amazing experience for him and we are happy to let him (stay) there."

Pereira has featured 21 times in all competitions for the Mestalla-based club, and has weighed in with a goal and five assists for the high-flying Spanish top flight team.

Some fans had thought that the attacker could be recalled this month over United's desire to add a winger to their squad, but the addition of Alexis Sanchez should see to that.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has also commented on two other loanees in the form of Sam Johnstone and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

The duo are plying their trades at Aston Villa and Crystal Palace respectively this term as United look to offer them the regular first-team football they need for their development, and Mourinho stated that neither would be brought back to the north west of England before the season is over.

He added: "Sam Johnstone in Aston Villa is playing all the time and is an important player for them and they are going to fight for promotion, we are also happy to have him there. Tim Fosu-Mensah's getting matches in Crystal Palace so nobody is coming [back]."