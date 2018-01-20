Manchester City will host Newcastle on Saturday.

Manchester City is a staggering 12 points ahead of Manchester United to take first place in the tables, with 62 points. Pep Guardiola's side has only dropped one match all season, losing to Liverpool on Sunday. But unless Manchester City collapses, the title appears there for the taking.

Newcastle is in 15th place with 23 points.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.