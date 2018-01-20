Polish Defender Reportedly Having Medical With Crystal Palace Ahead of Premier League Move

Crystal Palace have reportedly fended off competition from clubs across the Bundesliga and the Serie A to secure Poland international Jaroslaw Jach, as the 23-year-old is said to be in London having a medical with the Eagles.

According to Tuttomercato, Crystal Palace have moved ahead of German outfit Ingolstadt - who were said to be front runners to land the defender - as Jach looks set to make the switch from Polish side Zagłębie Lubin to the Premier League.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

23-year-old Jach had also been linked with a move to Sampdoria after enjoying a consistent season to date with Zagłębie Lubin, where he has helped keep seven clean sheets in 19 appearances.

Despite having visited Ingolstadt on Friday, where he was said to be close to signing, it appears as though the Eagles have snatched the defender from the German clubs grasp, but only time will tell if the signing if officially secured.

Roy Hodgson's Eagles have been actively moving to secure a number of signings this month to solidify their position in the Premier League, with Swedish duo Erdal Rakip and Robin Olsen tipped to be the next additions to the squad.

Rakip recently made the move from Malmo to Benfica, but reports have claimed the midfielder could be set for a loan move to Selhurst Park for the remainder of the season. Whereas his national compatriot, Olsen is said to be in the Eagles' sights.

However, a significant bid is said to be required to secure the goalkeeper from FC Copenhagen on a permanent basis.

The Eagles have responded valiantly in recent months having successfully moved up the Premier League table following a less than impressive start, with their clash against Arsenal on Saturday offering another opportunity to catapult themselves further up the table.