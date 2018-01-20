Southampton Have £17m Offer Rejected for Goal-Shy Striker as Pellegrino Eyes Argentine Reunion

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Southampton have had a £17.6m transfer offer for Guido Carrillo rejected by AS Monaco, according to Sky Sports.

Mauricio Pellegrino is looking to reunite with the 26-year-old striker after the pair worked together at Estudiantes in Argentina. 

However, Monaco are standing firm and Carrillo, who has been linked with a move away from the Stade Louis II for a number of weeks, won't be allowed to leave the club until a bigger offer is put on the table.

Carrillo would certainly offer Southampton something different in attack, with the Argentine being able to give the club an aerial threat while Charlie Austin remains injured.

However, the Argentine striker won't be seen as an alternative to long-term transfer target Theo Walcott, with the former Arsenal winger completing a £20m move to join Everton over Southampton earlier this month.

Carrillo first moved to AS Monaco in 2015, leaving boyhood side Estudiantes for €9m. The striker had a far from impressive goalscoring record at the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, however, Pellegrino's former striker was seen as one of the best Argentine prospects during his time with Los Pincharratas.

Despite not being the household name that fans would have been hoping to be linked with a move to St Mary's Stadium, Carrillo will offer Southampton something unique in attack and could get the best out of Manolo Gabbiadini, Sofiane Boufal and Nathan Redmond.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters