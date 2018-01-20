Watford Boss Marco Silva Addresses Brazilian Starlet Richarlison's Arsenal & Chelsea Links

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Brazilian youngster Richarlison has become the Premier League’s latest hot prospect for Watford this season and has attracted interest from some of the league's biggest clubs. 

Manager Marco Silva has warned that the Hornets must ‘take care’ of the 20-year-old talent and help him deal with the mental aspect of a challenging period, as the likes of Chelsea reportedly weigh up a move.

The rising talent's impact on the Premier League was one of the big talking points at the beginning of the season, after the ex-Fluminense star scored five goals in his first 11 matches for the Hornets.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

It was inevitable that Richarlison would be linked with England's biggest clubs, but Watford manager Silva is aware that the club must protect their young starlet during the transfer period.

“What we can do is be smart with him and take care of him,” Silva said when asked about the speculation surrounding the Brazilian (via the Daily Express). “I don’t want to put all the pressure on him. He had a fantastic impact on Watford and in the Premier League.

"Everybody is talking about him. Arsenal, Chelsea and all these things are normal in one professional career. We need to support him as he’s a boy and needs to understand during one season everything can happen."

Richarlison's form has dipped since the back end of November, when he last scored. However, his raw potential and magnetic start have been enough to catch the eye of many suitors.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters