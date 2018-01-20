Watford Star Will Hughes to Remain Sidelined for Another Month as He Continues Recovery

Watford midfielder Will Hughes is expected to be on the sidelines for another month because of a hamstring injury.

Hughes suffered the injury towards the end of November last year, during the 4-2 defeat to Manchester United at home. The 22-year-old has made five appearances for the Hornets this season in the Premier League, scoring two goals and assisting one other.

According to the Watford Observer, after missing seven weeks already, the Englishman is set to miss another month of action as he continues to recover from last year's injury.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

It was originally hoped that Hughes would be back towards the end of December. Speaking before the 1-0 defeat to Brighton, according to the Watford Observer, manager Marco Silva hinted the midfielder's return. The 40-year-old said: "We'll see how he reacts, he's got one more session before the Brighton game. He worked with us on Thursday."

Since Hughes got injured in November, Watford have won just one of nine Premier League matches. The Hornets are currently 10th in the league table, one point behind Everton, who are directly above them.

Watford are also suffering from a number of other injury absentees besides Hughes. Nathaniel Chalobah and Kiko Femenia are among some of the names on the injury list. Due to their current situation, Marco Silva and the Hornets' technical director Filippo Giraldi have recently clashed on how to solve their injury issues.

Watford will play away to Leicester City next in the Premier League on Saturday as they bid to climb the league table.