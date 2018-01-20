West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth: Rapid Fire Equaliser Sees Spoils Shared Between Hammers & Cherries

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

After their 3-3 draw back in December much was expected from this fixture, and it didn't fail to disappoint as West Ham United drew 1-1 with Bournemouth at the London Stadium on Saturday. 

Despite the scoring remaining low, the game was a joy to watch as both sides played some excellent football throughout. 

Ryan Fraser put the away side ahead in the mid-way point of the second half, and just ten seconds later Javier Hernandez equalised for the Hammers to earn his side a point.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Hammers started off the better of the two, with Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini combining well, and it was the latter that had the home sides best chance of the first half. 

West Ham won the ball up the field, and Pablo Zabaleta whipped in a beautiful cross which found Arnautovic but the Austrian's shot was saved well from close range by Asmir Begovic.

As the first period went on Bournemouth began to break the Hammers press and looked more of a threat. Their only real chance of the first half came from a trademark corner, as after a series of quick passes midfielder Lewis Cook found himself free on the edge of the box, and his shot just whistled past the post.

West Ham pilled on the pressure after the restart, and looked the most likely to break the deadlock, however their chances of winning the match was dealt a massive blow when Lanzini went off with what looked like a hamstring injury with only ten minutes of the second half played.

The injury seemed to affect the Hammers and they were punished for the sloppiness. Substitute Junior Stanislas slipped in Fraser who coolly slotted the ball past the onrushing Adrian to give the away side the lead.

Incredibly the Cherries lead only lasted ten seconds, as from kick off Angelo Ogbonna thumped the ball up the pitch and after a series of knock-on's, substitute Hernandez tapped the ball home and the Hammers brought the score back level and the game ended 1-1.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters