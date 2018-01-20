West Ham Turn Down Offer From Ligue 1 Club Rennes for Wantaway Striker Diafra Sakho

West Ham have rejected a bid from French club Rennes for striker Diafra Sakho, according to Sky Sports.

This comes after the Senegalese forward had an unauthorised medical with the Ligue 1 side on the penultimate day of the summer transfer window, despite a proposed £9m deal having fallen through.

Sakho is reportedly seeking an exit after growing frustrated at what he perceives to be an undervaluation of his services.

The 28-year-old currently earns £30,000 a week, while other strikers in the squad have salaries of between £80,000 and £110,000 a week.

Sky Sports claim that Crystal Palace agreed a fee of between £10m and £12m for Sakho earlier this month, but a source close to the deal has suggested that the Eagles might have withdrawn their interest.

Swansea, West Brom, Brighton, Bordeaux, Nice and Marseille have also been linked with the former Metz forward.

Sakho has scored twice in 14 Premier League appearances for the Hammers so far this season, although he is yet to start a top flight game.





It was reported last week by Turkish newspaper Fanatik that Besiktas were interested in taking the striker on loan from West Ham until the end of the season.

The Super Lig club were reportedly put off by the Hammers' asking price, but remain interested as they search for a replacement for Cenk Tosun, who recently joined Everton for £27m.

Sakho is out of contract at the end of the season, and appears to have set his sights on a departure.