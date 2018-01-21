Alan Pardew Reveals How Everton Draw Keeps West Brom 'Right in the Mix' for Top Flight Survival

Alan Pardew believes his West Brom side are 'right in the mix' to survive relegation from the Premier League after their battling 1-1 draw with Everton.

The Baggies took the lead against the hosts through Jay Rodriguez but were pegged back by substitute Oumar Niasse's 70th-minute equaliser.

The away side had looked the better team up until that point and could have nicked it at the end if Salomon Rondon's cracking drive hadn't cannoned back off the crossbar, but Pardew was happy enough with his side's endeavours as he spoke to the club's official site after proceedings had ended.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

He said: "The last three games have got us points but the momentum started before that. We're there. We're right in the mix. This point will hopefully come in crucial for us going forward.

"I have to say it's a great point for us because coming here is difficult. I don't know what the figure was on how much they've spent this week, £40m or something, but we subdued all their offensive players. They were all fit and available today.

"There's a little feeling of disappointment in the dressing room. That's a good feeling to have and we'll take that to the next game. You only have that feeling when you're playing okay."

Played well Alan 👍 — Ian Rose (@izzi172203) January 20, 2018

(You may also be interested in Everton 1-1 West Brom: Horrific James McCarthy Injury Overshadows Draw at Goodison Park)



Pardew had to console a tearful Salomon Rondon on the hour mark after the striker's collision with Blues midfielder James McCarthy left the Republic of Ireland international with a double leg fracture.

Despite being extremely upset for the accidental incident, however, Rondon emerged on the other side and put in a stellar performance for the Midlands outfit.

He received praise from his manager after the game for his display, with Pardew going on to lament just how close the Venezuelan striker was from earning his club a third successive victory in all competitions.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Pardew added: "We could have been a little bit better on the ball in transition today. At times we were very good - Salomon [Rondon] was outstanding today. He put in, for me, the best performance on the pitch.

"We certainly threatened the goal more. The keeper has had to make a couple of great saves. And then Salomon hits one at the end and you're thinking 'that's the one, that's in'.

"He's so unfortunate to hit the bar."