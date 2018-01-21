Arsene Wenger Reveals Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund Are 'Nowhere Near' an Agreement for Giroud

Arsene Wenger has revealed that there is not really any deal on the table from Borussia Dortmund for Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman has been on the periphery at the Emirates Stadium this season once again, and is said to be growing concerned about how his current situation will affect him for the World Cup this summer.

Giroud was behind Alexis Sanchez in the pecking order last season, and this term he cannot really get a look in, certainly in the league, over compatriot Alexandre Lacazette.

It has led to speculation that Giroud will seek a move away from the club in a bid to secure regular game time again.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Bundesliga side Dortmund in recent weeks, but Wenger claims nothing is in the offing at the moment. He said, as quoted by the club's official website: "We are nowhere near anything with Dortmund. Nothing."

Giroud has been at Arsenal since 2012 after arriving from Ligue 1 champions at the time Montpellier in a £9.6m deal and has made over 250 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring 105 goals.

Meanwhile Arsenal supposedly remain in the hunt to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the German side, and some outlets have reported that Giroud could be used as makeweight to sign the Gabonese hitman.

Aubameyang's time at the club appears to be nearing an end after being disciplined on multiple occasions this season

