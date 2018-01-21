Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas Trolls Teammate Victor Moses After Goal in Win Over Brighton

Cesc Fabregas took to Twitter to joke with Chelsea teammate Victor Moses after the Nigerian wing-back was an unlikely goalscorer in Saturday's 4-0 win over Brighton.

His 89th-minute goal was his first since a strike against Arsenal in the Community Shield in August last year.

And Fabregas was quick to suggest that Moses should continue to work on his finishing after finding the net at the Amex Stadium.

"Well done Victa boy," wrote the Spaniard. "If one day you can finish off one of my passes, that would be great too. Thank you."

Moses had earlier taken to Twitter to express his delight over both the victory and his rare inclusion on the scoresheet.

"Quality team performance from the boys today buzzing to get on the score sheet," he wrote, "thanks to all the travelling fans great support as always."

Moses' goal came after his side had already secured victory at Brighton, with a brace from the superb Eden Hazard and an intricately worked Willian goal helping the Blues to a 15th Premier League win of the season.

Fabregas, who is clearly not content with his four assists to date this campaign, was absent from the squad with an injury.

"A good game and a good result for us," manager Antonio Conte said after the game. "In the last period we didn’t score a lot, and instead today we scored four goals and created other chances to improve the final result.

"We kept another clean sheet which is very important for us, despite Brighton creating chances to score."