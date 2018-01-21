FanView: Why Marco Silva's Sacking at Watford Really Shouldn't Come as a Surprise

Opinion is split firmly down the middle about Marco Silva's sacking by Watford. On the one hand, there are people who don't like that the club are binning off the next potential big thing in the managerial game. On the other, those who see the dismissal as something that was warranted.

News filtered through on Sunday morning - the day after the Hornets fell to a 2-0 defeat away at Leicester. This was the club's 11th defeat in 16 matches and simply put - it's a results business and that isn't good enough.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

This is the way things are nowadays. There's too much at stake to not try and do something when the ship is sinking. Of course, decisions aren't always vindicated, but that doesn't appear to stop club's from risking the biscuit.

Watford may be 'going well' in 10th place in the Premier League but the team, and Silva as manager, have 100% flattered to deceive after their impressive start to the campaign.

They are only five points above the relegation zone, so the threat of playing Championship football next season is very real right now. It's worth remembering he did relegate Hull City last season, as harsh an assessment as it may be, that is the reality.

In their statement, the club cited the influence of Everton as one of the main reasons for parting ways with Silva. The Portuguese's head was apparently turned from the moment his name got linked with the club, and Hornets supporters will tell you there has been a distinct difference in his handling of the team since then.

Accusations of 'arrogance' and a 'lack of enthusiasm' have been swirling around Vicarage Road of late and those that have been able to look past Silva's 'young managerial potential' title see a man who was only dragging the club one place whilst having one eye on the ongoings at Everton.

Watford football club, as with any team in the country, need an individual who is totally committed to the cause, not somebody who was unashamedly using the club as a stepping stone.

📝 | #watfordfc has parted company with Marco Silva.



The Club will seek to make a swift appointment and there will be no further comment until that appointment has been made.



More here ⤵️https://t.co/vQbbURcTbn — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 21, 2018

Have ambitions by all means, but perhaps have the decency to shut down links to other clubs whilst in your current job. Harbour those ambitions privately in your own head and if things are going well a year or two down the line, perhaps allow them to become more public.

But don't be flirting with other clubs after just six months - that, in essence, is why Watford have parted company with Silva. The lack of absolute commitment to the club had been having an effect on the team's performance and consequently, results.

Silva may well go on to get a top job after this - he may or may not deserve it, but it's a possibility. But it certainly can be argued that Watford are correct at this moment in time to relieve him of his duties. He may be held in high regard by a lot of neutrals, but he is not bigger than the football club.

