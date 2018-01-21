Jurgen Klopp Slams Arsenal for Alexis Sanchez Sale & Reveals What He's Planning With Coutinho Money

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has taken a swipe at Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger's decision to offload star Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United this month, and claimed that despite being flush with cash themselves, they are in no rush to splurge it on the wrong personnel.

The Chile international, who is approaching the final months of his deal at the Emirates Stadium, is expected to make the switch to Old Trafford early next week, and will become the second big-name move of the winter transfer window following the Reds allowing Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona in a deal worth around £140m earlier in the month.

Although the German manager has lost a key part of his squad in recent times, however, he believes that one of his players would never force their way out of Anfield in favour of another top-six Premier League outfit midway through the season, something the Gunners playmaker is set to do.

Arsenal without Sanchez, Liverpool without Coutinho. It goes to show... no player is greater than the club. — Michelle Angelica (@Micha_Alvez) January 20, 2018

“No Liverpool player of this squad would leave – and not just because we say it but because of their commitment to the club", Klopp told a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's trip to Swansea City on Monday evening, as quoted by The Mirror.

“No-one would leave to any other Premier League club during the season.

“I’m not just confident of that - I know it. It is just impossible. No player who is here will say ‘okay, come on, in the middle of the season I go there or there.’ I really cannot see that situation.

“It’s how I see the commitment of the players. Okay, we have not been together for 10 years or so. But while it is not just starting either, it is still fresh and the development is going the right direction.

“I know it’s far away from being perfect but it’s going in a good way. It doesn’t mean that players can’t ever leave the club, but we have to make sure that it doesn’t happen often that a player wants to leave when we want to keep him.

“And I know that Alexis Sanchez maybe moves from one club to the other but he isn’t someone I think about.

“When I am asked about Liverpool, I just can’t see any player at this moment who would leave. That is from my point of view and nothing about Alexis Sanchez. It is no criticism on Alexis.

“He is a fantastic player and obviously he has wanted to leave since the summer. Now it is more likely.

“Phil has left us, yes, but to talk about players from this squad who want to leave for another top-six club, I can’t see it happening.

“I don’t have a contract with any of them saying they will never leave. But it is just my feeling.”

Liverpool have already seen their bank balance soar this month following the club-record sale of Coutinho to Barcelona, and have spent big by making Virgil van Dijk the most expensive defender in history following his £75m switch from Southampton.

But despite being flush with cash, Klopp is adamant he will not re-enter the transfer market this month just for the sake of it.

“I don’t think about money because we are always reasonable and we always try to do the right thing", he added.

“Obviously we don’t hesitate to spend the money – and we have done it a few times already - it is about making the right decision.

“We don’t have Coutinho any more, but there are other players who can stand up. If anything we thought was right came up in the window then we would say ‘okay, let’s go for it’.

“But it is not about doing something to cool the situation down or show the people we never sleep. It is only about right or wrong - and at this moment in this situation it is right.”