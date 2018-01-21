Just Like Old Times: Atletico Madrid Striker Diego Costa Suffers Hamstring Injury

Atletico Madrid have announced that Spain striker Diego Costa has suffered a hamstring injury, which should keep him sidelined for a while.

The Brazil-born hitman went through similar ordeals during his time at Chelsea, and it appears that his return to Atletico is nearing a carbon copy of his three-year stint at Stamford Bridge, with the striker having already seen a red card on only his first La Liga appearance for the Rojiblancos.

Diego Costa has now been directly involved in a goal in all of his 5 games since rejoining Atletico Madrid:



3 goals ⚽

2 assists 🅰️



Instant impact. pic.twitter.com/eG7txpvh5e — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 20, 2018

Costa helped fire the Blues to two Premier League titles before heading back to Atletico under the most acrimonious of circumstances, but was only able to start playing this year due to the club's transfer ban.

He started in the side's 1-1 draw with Girona on Saturday, and had to be substituted after complaining with discomfort following a knock.

"[Costa] had a knock and he wanted to come off after he continued for a few minutes," manager Diego Simeone explained during his post-match presser, addressing the concerns of angry fans.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in reading: Spaniard Diego Costa Admits to Never Learning English Following Unveiling to Atletico Madrid Fans)

A subsequent statement on Atleti's official website: "During our match against Girona, Diego Costa was subbed off in the 61st minute as a precaution due to some muscular discomfort. On Sunday 21 January, our striker will undergo medical examinations to determine the extent of the injury."

Scans have since revealed a hamstring problem, with the club announcing the same via their official Twitter account on Sunday. However, no timeline for a return has been set.

INJURY UPDATE 📋@diegocosta suffers a hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/bHpIi8wDJC — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 21, 2018

Simeone has also talked up the link-up between Costa, Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa in Atleti's attack after the match, despite the shared points.

"[Griezmann] had a good match," he declared. "He linked well with [Angel] Correa and Costa. Gradually, I think we are improving.

"I think we played well. We had control of the game and the equaliser came from a complicated situation. I think these are things that happen in the game; sometimes they are lucky and sometimes unlucky.

"I'm left with the feeling that this is a match we played well, but one where we lost two points."