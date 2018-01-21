Kepa Ready to Pen New Deal With Athletic Bilbao After Growing Tired of Waiting for Real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is ready to bring an end to all the talk of a Real Madrid move and sign a new deal with his current club, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

The stopper is said to have grown impatient over Real's lingering and will accept Athletic's latest offer to effectively put a stop to all of the speculation surrounding his future.

The club has been at him to sign a new deal for the last 16 months, and Marca report that he could finally put pen to paper this week, on what could be a five or six-year contract that will see him become one of the club's three highest earners.





The La Liga side recently tied Inaki Williams down with a new deal and a raise in wages. And Kepa's extension is likely to see him earn a figure close to that of the attacker's new earnings.

Madrid were believed to have made Kepa their sole target for the January window, yet French boss Zinedine Zidane has reiterated his intention to keep the club's doors closed this month.

"We will never have a problem between the club and I," he said during a press conference on Saturday. "We do things together.

"If you ask me, there is no difference of opinion between the club and this coach. We aren't going to sign in the winter."

Zidane also insisted that he isn't under any pressure, despite Madrid's poor form this season.

He said: "It doesn't worry me and we have the solution, so we must show that we are the same as ever and we have the chance to get back to doing it."