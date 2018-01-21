Liverpool Could Still Land Naby Keita Before the Transfer Window Closes According to Ian McGarry

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

Earlier this month RB Leipzip confirmed via Twitter that Naby Keita - who signed a pre-contract with Liverpool for summer - will not be leaving early in January. However, Transfer Window Podcast guest Ian McGarry thinks the Reds can still get their man.

He said (via The Daily Star): "I still believe there will be an agreement to bring Naby Keita to Anfield before the end of this window,


"What they are arguing over is how much that is going to cost."

Liverpool signed Keita last summer for the fee of £50m, with the deal dictating that the player would see out his season at Leigzip before joining the Reds in June. However, Liverpool had the opportunity to add on an extra £18m to bring him to Anfield earlier than anticipated in January.

Though it was reported that Liverpool fell short of that fee, prompting the German club to end discussions. However, with the sale of Philippe Coutinho contributing to the transfer kitty, it could now give Liverpool the impetus to try secure Keita before the window closes at the end of the month, and McGarry seems to think so.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

He added: "However with the Coutinho money in the bank and Van Dijk in central defence, paying an extra €15m to €20m to get Keita for the second-half of the season as they push for the top-four and allow him to get used to the environment of Liverpool and his team-mates (would make sense).

"I wouldn't say Liverpool's transfer business is concluded just yet albeit it would be Keita they invest their money in bringing in early rather than a player outside that."

Liverpool continue their endeavours to secure a top-four place for the second consecutive year, as they travel to Wales to take on Swansea for Monday Night Football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters