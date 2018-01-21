Liverpool Could Still Land Naby Keita Before the Transfer Window Closes According to Ian McGarry

Earlier this month RB Leipzip confirmed via Twitter that Naby Keita - who signed a pre-contract with Liverpool for summer - will not be leaving early in January. However, Transfer Window Podcast guest Ian McGarry thinks the Reds can still get their man.

He said (via The Daily Star): "I still believe there will be an agreement to bring Naby Keita to Anfield before the end of this window,





"What they are arguing over is how much that is going to cost."

OFFICIAL: Naby #Keïta will remain an #RBLeipzig player until 30th June 2018. We wish to put the speculation about a January move to @LFC to bed. pic.twitter.com/Cilx09m24e — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 14, 2018

Liverpool signed Keita last summer for the fee of £50m, with the deal dictating that the player would see out his season at Leigzip before joining the Reds in June. However, Liverpool had the opportunity to add on an extra £18m to bring him to Anfield earlier than anticipated in January.

Though it was reported that Liverpool fell short of that fee, prompting the German club to end discussions. However, with the sale of Philippe Coutinho contributing to the transfer kitty, it could now give Liverpool the impetus to try secure Keita before the window closes at the end of the month, and McGarry seems to think so.

He added: "However with the Coutinho money in the bank and Van Dijk in central defence, paying an extra €15m to €20m to get Keita for the second-half of the season as they push for the top-four and allow him to get used to the environment of Liverpool and his team-mates (would make sense).

"I wouldn't say Liverpool's transfer business is concluded just yet albeit it would be Keita they invest their money in bringing in early rather than a player outside that."

We’ve gone from buying: Danny Wilson, Joe Allen, Rickie Lambert, Fabio Borini and Christian Benteke – to Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Oxlade-Chamberlain.



That’s progression. Sweet, sweet progression. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 12, 2018

Liverpool continue their endeavours to secure a top-four place for the second consecutive year, as they travel to Wales to take on Swansea for Monday Night Football.