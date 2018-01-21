Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Targets '10 More Wins' to Secure Premier League Title

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his side after they bounced back from defeat at Anfield last weekend to comprehensively beat Newcastle 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens manager discussed the number of wins he believes are required to seal Premier League glory after the game, revealing his belief that 10 more wins should see City through.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Guardiola said; "We need 10 more wins to be champions, and we'll try for more points. We face these kind of teams - Southampton, West Ham, Bournemouth, who play with the 5-4-1 - that's why it's so important to attack this kind of team."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Spaniard shared just how pleased he was with City's dominating performance, citing his team's patience as a key factor in breaking down Newcastle's resistance.

"It's not how many goals you score, it's how many chances you create, it's how many chances your keeper has to save. It was important how we reacted at 2-1, we didn't panic.

"We reacted really well after dropping points before. It was an outstanding performance, often against 11 behind the ball, we were patient, and we found the space really well. They crossed the halfway just once and scored, but we're so happy.



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"When you have the ball, the opponent does not. To concede, they have to have it. It's not easy, with 10 players plus the keeper behind the ball. I don't know how many, but we created a lot of chances. Even at 2-1, how we reacted was good, we kept going, kept playing and made a difference."

The Citizens will now turn their attention to Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Bristol City, with Guardiola's men taking a narrow 2-1 lead into the second leg at Ashton Gate.