Man City Midfielder David Silva Makes History by Featuring in Newcastle Victory on Saturday

Manchester City midfielder David Silva wrote himself into the history books as he helped the team to victory against Newcastle on Saturday.

The Citizens beat the Magpies 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium to banish memories of last weekend's narrow 4-3 defeat to Liverpool - their first loss in the league this season.

Spanish maestro Silva was absent for that defeat for personal reasons, meaning he entered the game against Newcastle unbeaten on a personal level. He was also not in the squad for the Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The victory means that Silva is now on the longest run of winning matches (23) of any league player since 1888, a truly staggering.feat.

Man City’s David Silva has won his past 23 club games in all competitions, the longest run of any league player since the league began in 1888.



If anything, it shows how instrumental Silva is to the Manchester City team, and his absence was certainly felt in the defeat to Liverpool, with Kevin De Bruyne seemingly missing his right-hand man in midfield.

Silva has been in scintillating form this season, reaching new levels under Pep Guardiola - he has five goals and eight assists in the league.

His form has had to take a back seat in recent weeks due to the difficult situation of his son Mateo being born prematurely - he has missed four of the club's last seven matches in the Premier League, with the star flying to Spain with permission from the club to be with his family.

