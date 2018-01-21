Man City Starlet Kevin De Bruyne to Sign New Long-Term Contract Worth £260,000-a-week

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

The creative cog that keeps Pep Guardiola's rampant Manchester City tank steaming ahead has just been rewarded for his fine excellency this weekend; Kevin De Bruyne has been handed a mega upgrade on his contract.

Already on a three-year deal, Guardiola will be looking to lock down the future of his talisman 26-year-old midfielder at the Etihad. It has been reported by City Watch (via The Sun) that the Belgian has agreed to sign a new six-year contract extension worth £260,000-a-week. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

De Bruyne arrived at City from Wolfsburg for a fee of £55m in 2015, netting a total 31 times in 120 appearances.

The 26-year-old has thrived massively under the tutelage of Guardiola, and his performances on the pitch have been instrumental to City's running away with the Premier League. Thus far, De Bruyne has contributed eight goals and 12 assists in 31 total appearances. 

Guardiola is keen to tie down all his key players, as it was reported earlier this week that both Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi committed to the club, signing new deals that will keep them both at the Etihad until 2020 and 2022 respectively.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters