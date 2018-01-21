Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Expects Sanchez to Arrive 'Soon' or Not at All After 1-0 Win Over Burnley

Jose Mourinho confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will arrive at the club soon after their 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

It was a tight game, but a moment of brilliance from Anthony Martial in the 54th minute meant they cut the gap at the top to nine points, albeit for only a matter of hours before Manchester City beat Newcastle 3-1 in the evening kick off.

As quoted by The Daily Star in his post match press conference, Mourinho revealed that he expects Sanchez to be a Red Devil soon.

He said: "Expect soon or never. So close, so close, so close, if it doesn't happen it is not going to happen. I know my people are doing absolutely everything they can. I think they will be successful."

#MUFC manager Jose Mourinho spoke to #MUTV after today's victory. Here's what he had to say... pic.twitter.com/KjPTNbASKP — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2018

Sanchez will add some much needed energy to a side that looked rather lethargic going forward against Burnley, but the Portuguese manager believed his side defended valiantly.

"If you don't score you are in trouble, they go direct, they are consistent in their approach it is really difficult. We defended very well, and it is fair to say Mike Dean and his team were very good. There was a lot of first ball, second ball and the physicality."

FULL-TIME Burnley 0-1 Man Utd



Anthony Martial smashes in the only goal as Jose Mourinho's men cut the gap at the top to 9 points… for now#BURMUN pic.twitter.com/X0QpNTCojm — Premier League (@premierleague) January 20, 2018

Martial's goal was his third in three Premier League games, and the Frenchman seems to be staking his claim for the left wing position despite the imminent arrival of Sanchez.

Mourinho praised the forward, saying: "Of course we are happy with him (Anthony Martial), we just want consistency, we know he has the talent."

United still remain 12 points behind the league leaders, but will be happy to get all three points from a potential bogey match, as this was the first time Burnley have lost three consecutive Premier League games since 2010