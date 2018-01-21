New Wales Boss Ryan Giggs Insists He Can Help Gareth Bale Overcome Injury Woes

New Wales boss Ryan Giggs, seemingly the sorcerer of all information and knowledge, has insisted he can help Real Madrid star Gareth Bale overcome his recent injury woes by drawing on experiences from his own time in the game.

The 44-year-old, who was appointed as now-Sunderland boss Chris Coleman's successor to the national side earlier this month on a four-year deal, represented Manchester United until he was 40, before taking up the assistant manager's post at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal.

A big issue made about Giggs and friendlies during the week. His record is 10/40. Bale's record is 16/39 but 3/9 since he moved to Real Madrid. Or 26 mins in the last seven friendlies. — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) January 21, 2018

However, despite possessing no full-time managerial experience at all, the former winger has insisted he can overcome the troubles the Los Blancos medical staff have not been able to, and help the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker keep fit.

Bale has endured three spells on the sidelines already this season, with a duo of calf problems either side of a hamstring issue.

The trio of blows are simply a drop in the ocean compared to the 14 injuries the 28-year-old has sustained since making his switch from Spurs in 2013, but, of course, Giggs thinks he is the man to bring his fellow countryman's issues to an end.

"I've got plenty of that [experience] obviously, the different things you will come up against", the Wales manager said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"So that might be a conversation, because everyone wants a fit Gareth Bale, and everyone wants a fit Welsh national team."

Giggs is expected to head to Switzerland on Wednesday ahead of the the Uefa Nations League draw, which will be a contributing factor in his side's qualification into the 2020 European Championships, which could be his first major tournament as coach following Wales' unsuccessful World Cup campaign.